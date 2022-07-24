It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.

The 42-year-old partook in the festival tradition of bringing special guests out with him, tapping Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos to perform a few hits with him.

Takeoff and Gucci Mane perform in 2019 -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of course, the trio had to pull out their classic 2017 collab, "I Get The Bag," which they intended to follow with the same year's "Slippery" single, though their microphones were reportedly cut just seconds in, as soon as the song's beat dropped.

"Yooo... They really cut Gucci and Migos set short," one Twitter user posted yesterday (July 23) afternoon. "This n*gga Quavo threw his mic in the crowd."

Others added, "Y'all @rollingloud just cut the Migos short right when it got lit, first Carti now them," and "How the f*ck does Gucci bring out the Migos and you cut them off? You guys are the worst festival, the f*ck."

After @theshaderoom reposted some of the gossip, Gucci's wife Keyshia Ka'oir dropped by the comment section to clear up any speculation. "That's not what happened," she wrote. "Our set time was over."

@theshaderoom/Instagram

Criticism for Rolling Loud is running heavy this year – even their statement regarding the incident with Kid Cudi has been dubbed as "insincere" by some, seeing as they failed to even tag him in the post.

In lighter news, at least Saweetie's set at the festival went well as she debuted an unreleased song from her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music – read more about that here, and check out Twitter's reaction to the Migos disappointment below.