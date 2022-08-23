With Quavo and Takeoff embarking on a new side project, it seems like Offset is taking the solo route. It's been three years since Migos embarked on their solo ventures to follow the commercial success of Culture II. 'Set easily had the most successful project out of the three artists but it looks like he's leveling up with his sophomore solo album.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last week, Offset debuted his first solo song in years with the Baby Keem-produced, "54321." The subtle banger is seemingly a warm-up for an influx of music that 'Set has in the stash. On Monday night, Offset teased another new single which will arrive this week titled, "Code." The upcoming record features fellow Southern titan, Moneybagg Yo, who previously collaborated with the Migos member on "Style Ain't Free" off of 43VA HEARTLESS. Check out the snippet below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

Though it appears the recent singles are set to kick off a rollout for a new solo project, there has been discussions surrounding a joint effort alongside his wife, Cardi B. She stated that she's interested in following up her sophomore album with a collaborative project alongside her husband and a Spanish album. Though they don't seem to be definitive, it wouldn't be surprising if we get a collaboration from Offset and Cardi B before the end of the year.

