Today's news that the Migos will no longer be performing at the upcoming Governors Ball in New York City didn't do anything to dispute the breakup rumours that have been floating around the rap group since last month's sneaky social media unfollowing between Quavo, Offset, and Cardi B.

Around the same time that the partners in rhyme unfollowed each other, Q and Takeoff dropped "Hotel Lobby," a joint single that many (including DJ Akademiks) think all the drama was a PR stunt for. Since then, we haven't heard much on the Migos front – until now, that is.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

"Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball," the event's official account tweeted this morning, revealing shortly after that the trio would be replaced by Lil Wayne, only exacerbating the gossip about a potential split.

Not to worry, though – a rep for the "MotorSport" hitmakers' label confirmed to TMZ that the cancellation was due to Quavo being booked and busy, and not any issues within the rap trio.

"The reason the group is no longer performing at this week's Governors Ball is because Quavo is busy filming a movie, and they couldn't work around the schedule conflict," the outlet notes.

Other artists performing this year include headliners Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole (who will also be headlining Day N Vegas this September) as well as Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Skepta, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Check out the full lineup below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





