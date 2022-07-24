Quavo returned to the address where the music video for the Migos' 2012 track, "Bando," was shot on Friday, nine years after its release. The abandoned house is located on James Brawley Drive in Atlanta.

“I Always Knew The Word Bando Was Gon Change The Game!” he captioned a photo of himself at the house. “#KeepDreaming 9yrs Ago.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

As the Migos have risen in popularity, the video for "Bando" has amassed millions of views on YouTube. The song was included on the group's mixtape, No Label.

In the near decade since the video's release, Quavo has blown up into one of hip-hop's biggest stars. Later this year, he'll expand his career even further by venturing into the film industry. He's set to star in several projects, including Wash Me in the River alongside Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, and more.

Speaking with GQ in a recent interview, Quavo explained that he wants to follow a similar career trajectory to Ice Cube.

“I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting,” he told the outlet. “I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

Check out Quavo's Instagram post below, as well as the original music video for "Bando."





