The Migos have been the main attraction from Quality Control for a while and, despite the roster growing to include Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, Stefflon Don, and more, the three-man group will always be brought up in conversation when QC is involved.

This summer, we saw the relationship get strained between Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff and their label Quality Contol. The group sued their lawyer in July, claiming that Quality Control finessed them out of millions.

P, the head of Quality Control, hit back at them by saying that he has created so many opportunities for the Migos and that he was disappointed that their relationship had come to this.

After a few months had passed, it looks like Quavo has repaired the Migos' ties to QC, posing for a new picture at the label's headquarters and making things clear in his caption.

"QC The Label Money STILL On The Table," wrote the Atlanta rapper.

With that said, it looks like everything is cool between Migos and QC, meaning that we could be seeing even more new music soon.

If anybody was still confused about where the Migos are in the hierarchy of Quality Control, P reached out via comment with a "Dam Right", accepting them back into his arms.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Are you happy that they smoothed everything over?