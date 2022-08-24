Megan Thee Stallion scored a small win her court case against 1501 Certified Entertainment and it's CEO Carl Crawford, whom she accused of using bullying and strong-armed tactics to block the release of her new music. According to reports, the Grammy Award winner filed documents on Tuesday (August 23) notifying the court that her lawyers will depose Crawford, as well as J. Prince, the Rap-A-Lot Records founder, who Megan claims has been counseling Crawford on how to do business deals.

Both depositions will take place in Houston and will be documented on camera. J. Prince's sit down with Megan's lawyers will take place on October 24th, while Crawford's deposition is schedule for the following day. The "Her" singer is claiming that she satisfied the terms of her contract with her last two albums Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine. However, 1501 doesn't view the projects as albums and refuses to release Megan from the label.

The rapper, who is now requesting $1million in damages, is often vocal on social media about her issues with the label. Before releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album Traumazine last week, Megan took to Twitter to let thank her fans for being loyal during the process, sharing, "Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bulls*** WE ALMOST OUT. LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP."

Prior to the release of Traumazine, Megan implied that she's no longer financially tied up with 1501 in a series of fiery tweets. Check them out below.

[Via]