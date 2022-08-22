The ongoing legal war between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment has had twists and turns for years. The Traumazine star has had issues with her label and the feeling seems to be mutual, as 1501 boss Carl Crawford has aired out his grievances with the rapper. When Megan was just an aspiring artist in Texas looking for her big break, she signed to the former Los Angeles Dodgers star's record label. After her breakout hit "Big Ole Freak" helped put her on the map in 2019, the following year, Megan began her attempts in getting out of her contract.

On social media, Megan and Crawford often engage in insult-slinging, and after once again complaining about 1501 allegedly attempting to thwart the release of her latest album, Rolling Stone reported that Megan is asking a court for $1 million in damages.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Megan's team has asked the court to legally end "her 'tortured' relationship with the Houston label." The rapper has suggested that Traumazine was her final album with 1501 and she wants that and her Something for Thee Hotties project from last October to round out her time with the label. Crawford has reportedly disagreed with this, stating that Megan owes them millions and her 2021 project wasn't technically a complete album.

"But Pete says Roc Nation helped her understand for the first time that her 1501 contract was not in keeping with industry norms. Instead of the standard 50-50 split of recording profits, Pete’s initial deal gave the label 60 percent of her recording income – with payments to outside parties such as producers coming out of her paycheck. The initial contract also gave the label a 30 percent chunk of her touring and merchandising profits."

Megan also accuses 1501 of leaking something related to Traumazine earlier this month, adding that the link to the album and artwork was given to her label. The confusion reportedly caused Traumazine's release date to be pushed up and now, Megan has hired “forensic investigators to try to determine the source of the leaks."

