Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Carl Crawford continues. If you've been on Thee Hot Girl's Instagram page today, you may have seen a message that she shared targeted at the 1501 Certified Entertainment owner, who threw some shade, and told some alleged lies about her in a post of his own.

As Complex reports, documents obtained that had been filed on Friday reveal the rapper's legal team at Holland & Knight claim 1501 didn't classify the Houston native's December release Something for Thee Hotties as an "album" that counts towards her "minimum recording commitment."

JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

"1501 wants to tie [Megan] down to release more albums under the Contract to the financial benefit of 1501," her attorneys have claimed. "Contrary to 1501's position, Something for Thee Hotties clearly meets the definition of 'Album' under the recording agreement because it is not less than 45 minutes in length."

According to the documents, "There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an 'Album' other than the total run time of the album."

"As such, Something for Thee Hotties satisfies her ‘Minimum Recording Commitment’ for the second option period of the agreement. To protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices, Pete has been forced to bring this action to seek a declaratory judgment to that effect."

A source has revealed to the publication that, if Something for Thee Hotties gets counted, then she'll just have just one record left on her 1501 contract, and another former artist, Kona Lisa has spoken out, claiming that Crawford dropped her after she asked to see an expense report.

When addressing Crawford this morning, Megan wrote, "We are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BECAUSE YOU OWE ME MONEY!!!" – read what else Thee Stallion had to say to the 1501 CEO here, and check back in with HNHH later for any future updates on their ongoing legal battle.





[Via]