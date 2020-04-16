Megan Thee Stallion's legal war with 1501 Entertainment won't be dealt in arbitration as Carl Crawford had wanted. According to Billboard, a judge has denied Crawford's motion to settle their legal dispute in arbitration. This is a pretty big win for Megan Thee Stallion since one of the roadblocks in her lawsuit was the contractual agreement that would force her to settle the case outside of the courtroom. The judge also denied Crawford's motion to stay that case.



"We are obviously very happy with the court's decision and look forward to litigating this case," Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Richard Busch said about the ruling.

This marks the second small victory in Megan Thee Stallion's legal war against Carl Crawford and 1501 Entertainment. After filing a lawsuit, she was successfully granted a temporary restraining order against the label which gave her the power to release new music. At the time the lawsuit was filed, she had alleged that they were preventing her from releasing new music. The judge later gave an extension on the restraining order to Megan.

Days after news emerged of Megan's situation, she was able to release her latest project, SUGA due to the restraining order. A successful move, the album produced the singles "Savage" and "Captain Hook" which have both benefitted from TikTok dances propelling their popularity.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the case.

