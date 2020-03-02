It's an unfortunate reality that many rising artists, including Houston star Megan Thee Stallion, have been forced to face: that of the unfavorable record deal. Yesterday evening Meg took to social media to explain her current situation, which finds her at odds with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. In a video rant, she cited greed as a primary motivator, going on to directly blame 1501 for the lack of music on her end. "I really be working," she maintains. "And to try to stop me from working is crazy."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

It didn't take long for a "free Megan Thee Stallion" movement to evolve into a full-blown uprising. In response, 1501 CEO Carl Crawford sent a subliminal shot at The Stallion, sharing an image of himself and J. Prince. "At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it’s nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry," he writes. "And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me."

Many immediately clued into the message's intended recipient, with one commenter in particular penning a lengthy breakdown as to why Megan doesn't deserve any sympathy whatsoever. "Here is a college student who didn't know what was in her contract," he wrote. "Not a good look for TSU. They don't want to know as long as it means spending your money." Both Crawford and the man's anti-Stallion stance was met by a swift and decisive retort from Megan's best friend and assistant Kelsey Nicole, who broke his argument down with a lengthy one of her own.

Maintaining that Megan has funded her career with her own money since 2017, Nicole maintains that 1501 already recouped the money they did spend. "It's not that she didn't literally read her contract, she didn't understand the verbiage at that time and now that she dos she simply requested for it to be fixed," writes Nicole. "As a businessman/ceo he should have sat down at the table with her and come up with a solution, but instead he wanted to play victim on social media and then attack his only successful talent. Yes she is a college student, she's not studying to be an entertainment lawyer so what is your point there?"

Clearly, this one doesn't seem like it's going away anytime soon. Until it does, don't expect to see any new music from Megan Thee Stallion, even if she has been cooking up some heat.