Megan Thee Stallion has already scored a major win after filing a lawsuit against her record label, 1501 Entertainment. Over the weekend, she claimed that she's blocked from releasing music following a request to renegotiate her contract with Carl Crawford, the head honcho of 1501 Certified Entertainment. TMZ reports that a restraining order was granted towards Megan Thee Stallion against her record label that would allow her to release music as planned.

In the lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion details some of the terms of their agreement including the payment methods. 1501 apparently gets 60% of her recording income while Meg's left with 40% which also has to go towards paying off engineers, featured artists, and other fees related to her career. Ultimately, she's making the majority of her money from touring which apparently is supposed to be paid straight to the label. Although 1501 said that they were going to give her proper accounting, Megan said that was never done and "purposefully and deceptively vague."

This story extends deep into the roots of Houston's hip-hop's scene since Meg also said Crawford's used his connection to J. Prince to strong-arm producers. "Prince is notorious in the industry for strong-armed intimidation tactics, and the comment was taken as a physical threat of harm," she said in the suit. She even suggested that Prince may have been behind an online smear campaign including the mugshot photo that surfaced.

"We are very happy the Court granted our [temporary restraining order] and thrilled that the world should be able to now hear Megan's new music on March 6," Richard Busche, Meg's attorney, said. "We will now proceed with the other claims set forth in the [lawsuit]."

Apparently, Meg only got a $10K advance on the deal when she signed it at 20-years-old. She's suing Crawford and the label for $1M in damages.