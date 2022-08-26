mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Shares "Beat The Odds," His First Release Since Being Shot

Erika Marie
August 26, 2022 00:11
226 Views
70
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Beat The Odds
Lil Tjay

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

In the music video to his new single, the world gets an intimate look at his recovery in the hospital.


Fans are excited to see Lil Tjay back in action following a frightening ordeal. It was back in June when the news was shared that Tjay was shot in New Jersey during what was said to have been a botched robbery. There have been several rumored reports about his recovery, but this week, Tjay officially emerged with a smile on his face and an update, including news regarding the release of his new single, "Beat The Odds."

"Hey, what’s going on, y’all? It’s your boy Tjay,” the rapper said in a video. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

"Beat The Odds" arrives with a moving visual that speaks to his recent experience, so stream Lil Tjay's latest and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

They be like "Tjay, why do you move around with all them f*ckin' guns?"
I just tell them "That's 'cause I don't wanna die"
And trust me I don't lie, can't f*ck up, I'm a star right now
If I wasn’t quick to blow, I would be in the stars right now

Lil Tjay
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tjay Shares "Beat The Odds," His First Release Since Being Shot
70
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject