Lil Tjay Shares "Beat The Odds," His First Release Since Being Shot

Fans are excited to see Lil Tjay back in action following a frightening ordeal. It was back in June when the news was shared that Tjay was shot in New Jersey during what was said to have been a botched robbery. There have been several rumored reports about his recovery, but this week, Tjay officially emerged with a smile on his face and an update, including news regarding the release of his new single, "Beat The Odds."

"Hey, what’s going on, y’all? It’s your boy Tjay,” the rapper said in a video. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

"Beat The Odds" arrives with a moving visual that speaks to his recent experience, so stream Lil Tjay's latest and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

They be like "Tjay, why do you move around with all them f*ckin' guns?"

I just tell them "That's 'cause I don't wanna die"

And trust me I don't lie, can't f*ck up, I'm a star right now

If I wasn’t quick to blow, I would be in the stars right now