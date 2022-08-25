It looks like we can finally expect some new music from Lil Tjay this week. Following a billboard in the Bronx that indicated he returned home from the hospital after he was shot seven times, the rapper shared his first video message to his fans on Instagram.



Lil Tjay attends RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends at Bayou Music Center on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images).

"Hey, what’s going on, y’all? It’s your boy Tjay, man,” he said. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJAYYYY ð¤ (@liltjay)

Tjay isn't wasting any time, either. This morning, the rapper hit the 'Gram with the announcement of his new single, "Beat Da Odds." The cover art for the record shows Tjay sitting in his hospital bed with a microphone set up. There was a point where there were concerns about whether he'd be able to get his voice back but apparently, his recovery has been relatively smooth if he was recording in the hospital.

The new song from Tjay arrives at midnight tonight. We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the rapper and his condition. Peep the cover art below.