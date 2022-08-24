Fans have been waiting to hear from Lil Tjay over the past few months since he was shot in New Jersey. Yesterday, a billboard was spotted in the Bronx hinting that he's preparing for the release of new music. "I'm back," the billboard read.



Lil Tjay attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Today, Tjayshared his first video on Instagram since the near-deadly shooting where he thanked fans for their support and offered them an update on his condition.

"Hey, what’s going on, y’all? It’s your boy Tjay, man,” he said in the clip where he's seen with a neckbrace. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

Earlier this month, the rapper was rumored to have returned back home following his hospitalization. The new video that he shared on Instagram confirms those reports.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter who fired at Lil Tjay was arrested last month and is being held on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

We'll continue to keep you posted on any more updates regarding Lil Tjay. Check the video below.