DJ Khaled Suits Up With Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy On "God Did" Track

In all of its heavy-feature-list glory, God Did is here.DJ Khaled has been fiercely promoting this album—much like he does all his others—and fans are still taking in all that the megaproducer has to offer. A major component of Khaled's rollout was his mentions of Jay-Z once again emerging for a feature, so it seemed fitting that we highlighted the album's title track which includes looks from Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.

The admiration and respect that Khaled and Jay have for one another is well-documented, and during the producer's interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, he spoke about the love he has for his mogul friend.

"Jay-Z is also one of my idols too, and what I love about him, I've always been a fan, not just from his music, just from his moves," said Khaled. "From business to being a father, and to be on top, and to watch everybody through their career, people come at each other in some way when you're on top, and just to watch him as a boss and a don, never let distortion get in the way of the blessings and the greatness, and look how far he's become, and he's just getting started."

"For him to bless my album the way he blessed my album, it's like, not only does he love me, it feels so great for him to be so in love with the music in this day and time," he added. "He's taught me so much, he's my brother, he's my friend, and I want to take my time to thank Jay-Z on this show. I love you, brother, we forever, and you one of my idols. Me and my family are grateful for all your blessings that you put your hand around me."

