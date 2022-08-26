DK Khaled Drops "God Did" Ft. Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Dr. Dre, & More

With every DJ Khaled release comes an epic rollout. Whereas some artists take a low-key approach to sharing information about their records, Khaled comes like a raging storm to let everyone know that he expects for the release to take over the charts. The megaproducer is one of the most celebrated musicians in Hip Hop as his career's reach is unlike any other, and for this New Music Friday (August 26), Khaled has finally delivered his star-studded God Did.

"Look, produced by Dr. Dre & ICU, this is a gift, this is a gift from Kanye, Dre, and Eminem. This is a gift, not just to me, to the world, this is a gift," Khaled told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. "Zane, this is a gift, produced by Dr. Dre, ICU, Kanye, Eminem, Zane, this is God Did. I need to be clear, like this is like, "What the f**k?” The minute I thought my album was done, do you see how my album starts? Six God… Rose, Wayne, and Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Kanye, and Eminem, then it goes into FutureLil Baby. Listen, like Zane, like I'm a true, pure fan. First of all, I want to say how grateful I am for Drake, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Eminem, everybody, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ross, the whole album, but that last minute magic gift, you see what they're talking about on there, right, Zane? They talking about God."

God Did's tracklist reads like a who's-who of Hip Hop, as legends and hitmakers pour over. Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Buju Banton, City Girls, Latto, SZA, and more all add their talents to the album, making it must-listen.

Stream DJ Khaled's God Did and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. No Secret ft. Drake

2. God Did ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

3. Use This Gospel (Remix) ft. Kanye West, Eminem with production by Dr. Dre and the ICU

4. Big Time ft. Future and Lil Baby

5. Keep Going ft. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch

6. Party All the Time ft. Quavo and Takeoff

7. Staying Alive ft. Drake and Lil Baby

8. Beautiful ft. Future and SZA

9. It Ain’t Safe ft. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black

10. Let’s Pray ft. Don Toliver and Travis Scott

11. Fam Good, We Good ft. Gunna and Roddy Ricch

12. Bills Paid ft. Latto and City Girls

13. Way Past Luck ft. 21 Savage

14. These Streets Know My Name ft. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla

15. Juice WRLD Did ft. Juice WRLD

16. Jadakiss Interlude ft. Jadakiss

17. Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk

18. Grateful ft. Vory