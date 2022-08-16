This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.

Just hours ago, Drink Champs shared another trailer for Khaled's appearance, and this time, we see the hitmaker talking that talk about utilizing his super famous friends to remind people that he's nothing to mess with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps)

"And anybody act up, I let another f*ckin' Drake go," said Khaled. "And I'll let a Jay-Z go, and I'll let a clip of Future go, and I'll let another clip of [Lil] Baby go."

"I'm from Miami, Dade county, 305!" he continued. "This my home." Elsewhere he encouraged people to not wait on receiving "props" or "respect," and it's a message that comes amid conversations regarding the importance of bestowing "flowers" to legends. "I'm only gonna give you greatness, and that's just me being me."

God Did is slated for arrival on August 26. Check out the latest teaser for DJ Khaled's Drink Champs below.