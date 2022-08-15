As one of the most successful producers in Hip Hop, DJ Khaled has a reach and career that aspiring hopefuls are looking to match. The hitmaker has been active in the industry for decades, and soon, he will be adding yet another star-studded project to his catalog with God Did. We've already received teasers as to what we can expect and Khaled even dropped off his "Staying Alive" single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, and to further promote his upcoming release, DJ Khaled caught up with Drink Champs.

"I gotta talk my sh*t, you know, it's Khaled on Drink Champs and it's a milli," he said in the teaser to his episode.

Khaled is known for bringing his infectious energy to every event he attends, so this appearance isn't any different. In the trailer, he speaks about knowing that his God Did album would be a "knockout," and the clip concluded with an impassioned moment where Khaled spoke about making the most out of all the opportunities placed in front of him.

The mega-producer hopes to inspire with his record, stating that when no one believed in you, God did, so you have to push even harder in the future.

Check out DJ Khaled's Drink Champs interview below.