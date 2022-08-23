Nav Shares New Self-Produced Single "Wrong Decisions"

Nav continues to build the hype around his next body of work, Demons Protected BY Angels. It began with the release of "Never Sleep" ft. Lil Baby and Travis Scott. However, Nav offered fans a new single today that more accurately reveals what he has in store on his next album. "Wrong Decisions" is a melancholic self-produced single that feels like a return to form for Nav. The rapper lays down his doubts and anxieties over somber production for an auto-tuned-fueled banger.

"I guess the journey started during quarantine and covid. I just took my time. This is probably one of the first songs I made during quarantine. I just took my time during quarantine… honing in on my production and skills and and here it is,” Nav told Zane Lowe.

Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

My heart been filled with pain, I just cover it up in Dio

Sittin' courtside at the game, thinkin' 'bout my problems on the floor

I don't really enjoy this shit, I got 'em always chasin' more

Tryna keep up with other people, it's startin' to turn into a chore

