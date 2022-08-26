Real Boston Richey & Future Tag Team "Bullseye 2" From "Public Housing" Album

Aside from huge new arrivals from names like DJ Khaled and J.I.D – who delivered GOD DID and The Forever Story respectively – this New Music Friday we've also received a project from Real Boston Richey, called Public Housing.

For the 17-track effort, Richey connected with a few rap icons, including Kodak Black and Lil Crix on "Navy Seals," Moneybagg Yo on "Certified Dripper 2," and Lil Durk on "Keep Dissing 2" – and that's not all.

The rising artist also nabbed two appearances from I NEVER LIKED YOU artist Future, firstly on "I Want You," and later on "Bullseye 2," which we're spotlighting for you today.

"Servin' crystal falls, just like the haves and the have not / All that f*ckin' wood and oxy get ya ass slimed out," RBR raps on the chorus. "Pull up in a Benz, she say that she wanna know me now / F*ck it, spin a bend / Pop his ass and call it bullseye."

Stream "Bullseye 2" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bubba chain a hundred thousand

Ran it up in public housing

N*ggas pussy, Ronda Rousey

F*ck with me, don't f*ck without me