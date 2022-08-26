J.I.D Drops "The Forever Story" Ft. Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Yasiin Bey, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, EarthGang & More

One of the most anticipated releases this New Music Friday (August 26) has finally arrived. J.I.D has been a driving force for Dreamville, as the Atlanta emcee continues to earn the respect of artists who paved the way for Hip Hop. In what has been promoted as his most vulnerable project to date, J.I.D charters new territory with his latest record The Forever Story, and in a recent interview with Complex, he spoke candidly about the album.

"[My family] is basically a part of how I became who I am," he shared. "It gives inklings of why my [mindset] is a certain type of way. I gave more detail and in-depth stories [on this album], but there’s still more layers to be peeled back, which I am going to do because this is going to be a long process of trying to understand me."

Features include looks from 21 Savage, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Kenny Mason, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and more. Stream The Forever Story and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Galaxy

2. Raydar

3. Dance Now ft. Kenny Mason

4. Crack Sandwich

5. Can’t Punk Me ft. EarthGang

6. Surround Sound ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate

7. Kody Blu 31

8. Bruddanem ft. Lil Durk & Mustafa The Poet

9. Sistanem

10. Can’t Make You Change ft. Ari Lennox

11. Stars ft. Yasiin Bey

12. Just in time ft. Lil Wayne & Kenny Mason

13. Money

14. Better days ft. Johnta Austin

15. Lauder Too ft. Ravyn Lenae & Eryn Allen Kane