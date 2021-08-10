If there is someone who knows about the consequences of making controversial comments, it's Nick Cannon. The media mogul faced off with the public last year after making anti-Semitic remarks on his Cannon's Class podcast, causing his future with longtime partner Viacom to be shaken. There were rumors that Wild n' Out wouldn't return and whispers of his talk show being axed, and after receiving an onslaught of criticism, Cannon resurfaced with an apology.

He stated that he had met with leaders within the Jewish community and had been educated about why his comments were offensive, and while visiting with The Breakfast Club recently, Cannon shared his views about DaBaby's recent debacle.

The rapper's controversy may not be the leading story in headlines or trending on social media at the moment, but DaBaby continues to endure punishments due to his homophobic remarks and apologies that followed. He has been removed from at least six festivals and the 100-piece collection he created with boohooMAN was canceled by the fashion brand just a month after its launch.

"First of all, I think not only in the Black community—and I've experienced it—but definitely just men a lot of times, we have that ego," said Cannon. "We believe apologizing is weakness when it actually, takes great strength to step up to anyone and say, 'I was wrong.' I know Baby. And that's a strong brother.... That man just lost his pops, his brother, all the things that he... and still to have that big smile that he has every day, knowing everything."

Cannon called DaBaby a "fighter" who has had his back against the wall in the past. "To say 'I'm sorry,' that's a self-proclamation. To apologize is an action," Cannon added. "Let's use this as an opportunity for education. Because that's what happened in my scenario." Cannon also criticized how the festivals decided to drop DaBaby, calling it "group-think" and "mob rule."

"This is a moment where we should all gather around DaBaby and embrace him because if we can do that, watch how many mentalities will change in the Hip Hop community," said Cannon. He also added that he knows DaBaby would sit down with Madonna or Elton John, two people who called out the rapper over his comments.

"Was he wrong, though? Yeah, he was. But there are certain things about it that we've been trained to think that. Let's unpack that. Let's figure this out."

