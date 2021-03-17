He's mended many of the professional relationships that were left up in the air following his anti-Semitic remarks during his Cannon's Class broadcast, but Nick Cannon isn't looking to be forgiven. The media mogul faced off with Cancel Culture recently, and the consequences were swift. The future of Wild 'N Out remained uncertain and his longstanding partnership with ViacomCBS ended. After doing a bit of soul searching, as well as conversing with Jewish leaders, Cannon returned with an apology. He declared his comments “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”



Gabriel Olsen / Stringer / Getty Images

In a preview of Soul of a Nation, Cannon sits down and details his experience and how he grew from the scandal. In the clip, he's asked if he's looking for people to forgive him for his comments. "I'm not seeking forgiveness, I'm seeking for growth," said the actor. "I'm going through the process of atonement for growth and if someone during that process forgives me, then we have then grown together."

He also addressed reports that he was pressured to come forward and apologize. "I can answer this wholeheartedly. Who pressured me?" Cannon asked. "Ultimately I've always said that apologies are empty, apologies are weightless." We aren't able to see or hear where Cannon was going with his next thought because the clip cuts out, but you can catch the preview below.