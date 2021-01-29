Nick Cannon had a hectic second half of 2020. Controversial comments from his podcast -- that many deemed antisemitic -- surfaced to mass uproar last July, and Cannon’s ventures with Viacom and other media companies came to a screeching halt. The longtime television host went on to apologize and work to make amends with fans, eventually welcoming Rabbi Abraham Cooper to Cannon's Class.

Several months later, Cannon is getting a second chance after being canceled.

Nick Cannon, his Debmar-Mercury and Fox Television Stations syndicated talk show, was initially put on pause last summer in light of the controversy, but the two media partners have now officially committed to a fall launch for the daytime talk show.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement.



As Wild N Out inches closer to its long-awaited return, news of Nick Cannon moving forward is undoubtedly good news for Cannon, who also just welcomed his newborn daughter with renowned model Brittany Bell in the final days of 2020. The show is set to film from Harlem, so get ready for its premiere later this fall.

