Life comes at you fast. Nick Cannon has often spoken openly about his political and social views, but his recent remarks have landed him in hot water. We've previously reported on Cannon's interview with Professor Griff where the media mogul made references to White people as "savages" while saying Black people are the "true Hebrews." He added, “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people... When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Cannon took to hi social media pages to write that he isn't a malicious or hateful person, but that wasn't enough for Viacom, the conglomerate that is made up of MTV, BET, Logo, VH1, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and more. Cannon has been in some form of partnership with Viacom since his time as an actor on Nickelodeon back in the 1990s, but the company has announced they've terminated their relationship with the Wild 'n Out star.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the company said in a statement. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds." The Masked Singer and America's Got Talent host was also readying a daytime talk show that was slated to debut in September.

