Nick Cannon got under people's skin, being accused of anti-Semitism when comments he had made on his podcast resurfaced on social media.

"The people that don't have [melanin] are a little less," said Cannon, echoing Farrakhan's rhetoric before calling white and Jewish people "evil," "closer to animals," and more.

In direct correlation to his comments, Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS and he lost ownership of his hit series Wild N' Out. When he apologized for what was said in regards to the Jewish community, people from his own community turned on Nick, "canceling" him and giving up on the comedian.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Now, Nick Cannon is trying to learn from his mistakes. He sat down with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean and director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in New York, which deals with anti-Semitism, to discuss how he could improve in the future.

Early in the new episode of Cannon's Class, Nick's podcast, the host explains that he's not a fan of apologies. Instead, he wishes to educate himself and learn from what he did wrong in order to prevent that sort of reaction in the future.

Throughout his conversation with the Rabbi, he takes in his words as they speak for over an hour about the plight of Jewish and Black people and how Cannon can use his platform to help both communities.

Watch the full thing below.

[via]