Nick Cannon is in the process of being canceled (again) because of recent comments he made about race. On his show, the comedian was speaking about the "power of melanated people," making some choic statements about those who lack pigmentation in their skin.

"Our melanin is so powerful and it connects us in a way that the reason why [white people] fear us is because of the lack that they have of it," said Cannon. "When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, they know that they will be annihilated. So, therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion -- melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

He went on to approach the topic carefully but, apparently, he wasn't as careful as people would have liked.

"The people that don't have [melanin] are a little less. They may not have had the compassion when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus when they didn't have the power of the sun. The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they're acting out of fear, they're acting out of low self-esteem, they're acting out of a deficiency. So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn't have what we have -- and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people -- they had to be savages. They had to be barbaric because they're in these Nordic mountains. They're acting as animals so they're the ones that are actually closer to animals. They're the ones that are actually the true savages."

Needless to say, there are a lot of people angry with his comments.

What do you think?