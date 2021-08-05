In his latest apology, DaBaby suggested that his Rolling Loud Miami remarks, as well as the comments to follow, should have been met with offers to educate rather than criticisms, and he's receiving just that. Throughout his recent scandal, people have continuously reached out via social media with statistics and facts relating to the LGBTQIA+ community as well as delivering information about HIV/AIDS in hopes of breaking stigmas, and it is reported that 11 organizations have gathered together to pen an open letter to the rapper.

According to Variety, the organizations are: "Arianna’s Center, Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Prevention Access Campaign, Relationship Unleashed, The 6:52 Project Foundation, and leaders from the Gilead COMPASS Initiative including Southern AIDS Coalition, Emory University, the University of Houston, and Wake Forest University."

In a detailed, lengthy open letter, they addressed his homophobic remarks as well as his follow-up comments about HIV/AIDS.

We, the undersigned, represent organizations leading the fight to prevent HIV and provide care and treatment for people living with HIV, especially Black LGBTQ people across the Southern United States. We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology. However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.

They also spoke about the advances in medicine as well as suggesting that DaBaby use his voice to advocate for those disenfranchised Black communities in the South, where he's from, whose "needs are notoriously under-represented across every public spectrum."

As leaders of organizations directly serving Black, LGBTQ, and HIV+ communities, we invite you to a private, off-the-record, virtual discussion with us. You stated you now understand how and why your comments were damaging. An open conversation holds the potential for you to now create meaningful impact by transforming from an adversary to an advocate.

DaBaby has yet to publicly respond to their invitation. You can read through the letter in full below.

