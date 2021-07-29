We can only imagine the stress that DaBaby's publicist is under, but that hasn't stopped the rapper from resurfacing with a lengthy statement. DaBaby has been facing some heavy backlash this week following his homophobic comments on the Rolling Loud Miami stage, as well as his "apology" where he stated his gay fans don't have HIV/AIDS because they're not "junkies." Several artists and organizations have come forward to condemn his remarks while calling out DaBaby for continuing to spread inaccurate stigmas about the virus and the gay community.

Earlier today, DaBaby released his new single "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" along with a visual, and as he promoted the song, the rapper remained the target of detractors who had not yet gotten over his recent controversy. About an hour ago, DaBaby reemerged on Instagram with a message about being misunderstood, adding once again that his "soul ain't for sale."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"You ever wrote a video, you and 3 others produce it, you direct it while starring AND rapping in it, film the video for 16 HOURS straight wrap up at 4am, take a shower & jump on a jet to @rollingloud and with only 2 hours of rest give one of the BEST performances of the entire festival yet the most controversial and emotion provoking performance as well," he penned.

"Due to things deemed 'insensitive' said during your performance even though you’re an ENTERTAINER, try to apologize and explain that you meant no harm & that you were only entertaining as you are paid to do, & have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference that is outside of yours," he continued. "Only to have a substantial amount of people refuse to understand your logic, tag along with a trending topic & play with your character and do everything they can to take money out of your pockets and food out your kids mouth."

DaBaby claimed that people around him have been "panicking" and reiterated that his apologies specified that he didn't mean to offend anyone but people are "currently offending" him. He added that it's all "God's Work" and suggested this controversy can't stop his hustle. Read through his message in full below.