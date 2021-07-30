His Rolling Loud fallout has already garnered reactions from his Hip Hop peers as well as legends like Elton John, and now Pop Culture icon Madonna has added her voice to the conversation. DaBaby's remarks about HIV/AIDS, the gay community, in addition to his haphazard apologies, have caused the rapper to receive an onslaught of backlash from all sides. Yet, DaBaby has repeatedly stated that his soul isn't for sale and he has doubled down on having the freedom to say what he pleases, regardless of the outcome.

His responses have reportedly caused brands to part ways with the rapper, including BoohooMAN and reportedly, festivals are reevaluating his participation. On Thursday (July 29), it seemed as if the dust had settled but Madonna thought it was a good idea to kick things back up with a lengthy post directed toward the North Carolina artist.



Michael Campanella / Stringer / Getty Images

"A message to DaBaby - if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," the singer wrote. "After decades of hard won scientific research— there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids."'

"I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God [praying hands emoji]," she added. "And your sexist remarks about Ladies who’s pussies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze."

Madonna said that DaBaby is the reason "we are still living in a world divided by fear." She believes that "all Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs." Madonna also made sure to tag him in the post. Check it out below.