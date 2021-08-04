It's been a long week for DaBaby who has felt the wrath of cancel culture first hand. The rapper's comments at Rolling Loud have been met with backlash and it's affecting his bag. Several festivals pulled DaBaby off of their lineups while his remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitate" has officially been pulled from radio. In short, DaBaby is getting blackballed in the industry.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

As many are pushing to cancel DaBaby, Miley Cyrus took a different route in addressing the rapper's comments. In an open letter shared to Instagram, Miley offered her support for the LGBTQIA+ community while simultaneously denouncing cancel culture at large.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," she wrote. "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!"

In the caption, she directly made a call to DaBaby to chop it up with her. "@Dababy check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!" She wrote.

Akademiks later shared the post to his page which caught the attention of T.I. who has been quite vocal about DaBaby's situation. Tip didn't say much except like the post, and comment, "Now THIS is what's needed." Clearly, he has an appreciation for anyone pushing back against cancel culture.