At first, DaBaby seemed disinterested in apologizing for his ignorant comments about AIDS, HIV, and the LGBTQ+ community. The rapper made the remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami a couple of weeks ago, telling his fans to raise their cell phone lights in the air "if you didn’t show up with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks," and also targeting gay men "sucking dick in the parking lot." Instead of apologizing to the people he offended, he doubled down on his comments with more disturbing comments about how even his gay fans aren't the "nasty" ones with AIDS.

Deservedly so, his disastrous rant got him dropped from over a handful of festivals, who erased him from their lineups to prevent another PR situation like this. In what has arguably been the most divisive move of his entire career, DaBaby issued an apology after much of the damage had already been done, sharing a half-hearted "sorry" to the LGBTQ+ community on social media. Just a few days after he posted the message to Instagram though, it has mysteriously been deleted from his page.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With the erasure of the apology note, people are mad at DaBaby again, sharing their frustration with their own posts about his misinformed move. Once again, the rapper faces a gang of angry fans who are upset with his decision to delete the apology so soon after posting it. Check out what people are saying below.