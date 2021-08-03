We may be entering a new week, but the conversations about DaBaby's repeated controversial comments have followed. The world has borne witness to the North Carolina's recent scandal that launched due to his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami and continued with his subsequent apologies. He made remarks about his gay fans not having HIV/AIDS because they aren't "junkies" and later, defended himself by stating that his soul isn't for sale and he should have the "freedom" to express his opinions just like anyone else.

After confidently declaring his "icon" status and suggesting that he was unmoved by the criticisms and "Cancel Culture," DaBaby's antics caused him to be axed from festivals including the Governor's Ball New York, Lollapalooza, and Day N Vegas. DaBaby returned with an apology where he suggested he should have been met with "education" rather than cancelation.

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources," the rapper wrote. "That's what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

The public hasn't been so forgiving. Those who stood by DaBaby throughout the controversy have remained steadfast, but this latest apology has further agitated his detractors. Some believe that he's only issuing a statement of regret because of his consequences while others have brought up his past scandals. Some of his supporters, like Boosie Badazz, have issued attacks against the LGBTQIA+ community as many are just reay for the controversy to end.

Check out a few reactions below.