Yes, we are once again reporting on DaBaby's now-infamous Rolling Loud Miami moment, but this time, we've all received an explanation from the rapper, himself. The internet has been up in arms about DaBaby's remarks during his performance this past weekend, causing many to call the rapper homophobic while accusing him of perpetuating outdated stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS.

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," said DaBaby during his set. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

The comments caused quite the stir as T.I. supported the North Carolina artist, stating that if Lil Nas X can live in his truth then why can't DaBaby express himself. T.I.'s nemesis Sabrina Peterson came forward to disagree, as did Amber Rose, Love & Hip Hop's Bobby Lytes, and Pose actress Indya Moore. DaBaby shared a brief clip of himself discussing the controversy where he stated that the internet has no business commenting on what he does at his live concerts.

"This weak ass internet sh*t one time and I'mma get back to givin' love to my fans," said DaBaby in his video. "What me and my fans do at the live show, it don't concern you n*ggas on the internet, or you bitter b*tches on the internet. It's not y'all business. What I do for the live show is for the audience at the live show. It'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don't work like that."

"Regardless of what... the internet done twisted up my mothaf*ckin' words. All my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*ck up." DaBaby added that there was a male fan with a crop top on rapping along to his lyrics and having a good time, so critics need to "shut the f*ck up," especially those that weren't in attendance.

This doubling down of his comments has caused backlash once again. Watch DaBaby's clip below and read through a few reactions.