What was the point of going on this rant, DaBaby? The Charlotte-raised rapper has become the villain in recent months and during his performance at Rolling Loud last night, he seemingly embraced the role by going on a disturbing homophobic rant, while also bringing out Tory Lanez to perform with him mere moments after Megan Thee Stallion got off stage.

Perhaps the person who threw a shoe at DaBaby during his performance on Sunday night was doing the lord's work because the rapper went on an unfiltered rant against the LGBTQ+ community, singling out gay men and anyone who has AIDS or HIV.

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," said DaBaby during his concert. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

A man, seemingly his DJ, followed up his unprompted comments with more hate, saying, "Let’s be real about this shit, some of y’all n****s suspect as a motherfucker."

Sounds like projection to me. Why was this even on his mind during the performance? Nah, let's be real about this, there was legitimately no reason for these comments. Homophobia in the hip-hop community needs to end. We need to catch up to the rest of the world because this rant is simply embarrassing.

Check out what people have been saying below.

[via]