DaBaby shocked the Rolling Loud crowd in Miami, Sunday night, by bringing out Tory Lanez during his set. DaBaby was the next artist to perform after Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez pulled up masked in a huge costume before the big reveal.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby told Rolling Loud crowd. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

After Lanez popped out of the suit, the two broke into a performance of their "SKAT" collaboration. The song was the initial cause of the rift between DaBaby and Megan, earlier this year. After Megan complained about DaBaby working with Lanez, the two unfollowed each other on social media.

Earlier this week, Lanez gave a shoutout to DaBaby during a freestyle, in which he also rapped about being framed in the alleged shooting of Megan.

"Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby/What I'm about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/But it's true so don't play me/Y'all all would've got your awards if they didn't frame me," he rapped on Hot 97.

Check out the moment DaBaby brought out Lanez below.

