Above all else, Amber Rose is an activist. The SlutWalk founder has worked hard throughout the years to empower women's voices, also standing up for the LGBTQ+ community in the face of homophobia and transphobia. She has used her platform on numerous occasions to speak up against bigots and on Monday, she blasted rappers T.I. and DaBaby for a homophobic rant that the latter went on at Rolling Loud this weekend, which T.I. defended.

DaBaby told the crowd at the festival, "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

T.I. defended the rant, commenting, "If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace... so should dababy [shrugging emoji] #equality."



Both rappers have been earning a fair amount of backlash from their comments, and Amber Rose has officially chimed in, speaking her piece.

"What in the homophobia???" she said, responding to T.I.'s remark. "Y'all are so mad that @lilnasx is fucking winning! To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally. This is not equality this is hatred. Period.

I'm an activist first and foremost this is why I started my slutwalk for EVERYONE to come and feel comfortable in their own skin! This perpetuates hate and violence! I stand with the LGBTQ Community. We should all feel safe at a concert no matter what our status is, who we love or who we wanna give head to."

