Their legal issues haven't kept Sabrina Peterson from indirectly addressing a recent controversy involving T.I. Rolling Loud Miami went on without a hitch—aside from half of a stage collapsing just a day before it began—but the most talked about moments in recent conversations are centered around DaBaby. The North Carolina-bred rapper stole attention with viral moments including having Tory Lanez as a surprise guest, but it was his remarks about STDs and homosexuality that caused him to face backlash.

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," DaBaby said while on stage. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

The rapper quickly faced backlash but soon, he received support from T.I. who threw Lil Nas X's name into the discussion. "If Lil Nas X can kick his sh*t in peace... so should dababy [shrugging emoji] #equality," said the Atlanta icon before he released a video explaining his remarks. Amber Rose stepped forward to call out homophobia and Peterson interjected with her take, as well.

"More Black women are catching HIV from Black men that can't control their flesh," she wrote. "More than gay men! Actually the safest best for a Black woman these days may be with a woman." In the caption, Peterson added, "I said what I said!" DaBaby attempted to clarify his Rolling Loud comments by saying that people took his words out of context, but that just further fueled the fire.

Check out a few posts from T.I. and Sabrina Peterson below.