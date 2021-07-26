T.I. seemingly believes that DaBaby should be allowed to spread his homophobic hate all he wants, explaining that he doesn't take any issue with his disturbing comments at the Rolling Loud festival this weekend.

During his performance this weekend at Rolling Loud, DaBaby went on an unprompted rant against the LGBTQ+ community and people with AIDS and HIV+ statuses. "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," said the Charlotte-raised rapper during his concert. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

His comments are making headlines this morning as fans are deleting his music from their libraries, calling him out on social media for such ignorant words. One person that hasn't taken issue with anything that DaBaby said is T.I., who has faced dozens of rape, sexual assault, and drugging accusations in the last year. T.I. says that if Lil Nas X is allowed to be unapologetically gay, then DaBaby should be allowed to be unapologetically homophobic.

"If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace... so should dababy [shrugging emoji] #equality," wrote T.I. in The Shade Room's comments.

Let's get this straight... because an artist is being himself unapologetically and inspiring gay men and LGBTQ+ youth around the world, other artists should be allowed to spew disgusting, unprompted, and hateful homophobic comments? Yeah... no. That ain't it.

Check out T.I.'s comment below.



