Things are not looking too good for Tip "T.I." Harris. During the course of the week, the Atlanta rapper was accused by Atlanta entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson of holding a gun to her head in front of her kids. Peterson told followers she did not press charges or file a police report, but chose to break her silence because T.I. was painting her as a villain. She came out with the allegations this week to protect Black women and nudge Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to discontinue using the rapper as a positive role model in the community.

Peterson is not done there, however, and she may have just blown the top off of T.I.'s history of violence against women and children. Compiling the stories of the abuse on her Instagram story, 15 different women have now come forward detailing the alleged sex trafficking of women and minors. Peterson's Instagram account, @/theglamuniversity, had people send in stories and experiences with T.I. & his wife. One specific experience mentions him referring to women as cattle.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

Another one alleged that Tiny, his wife, is a worse abuser than T.I. and also the ringleader, forcing a young woman to do stimulants like MDMA or "molly," and cocaine. Another woman claimed that T.I. wouldn't let a woman in his house unless she took drugs before both he and Tiny engaged in sexual acts with her. Read through more of the allegations below.

In the screenshots of the direct messages that poured into Peterson's page, she suggested she would use the information and interview the young survivors of the abuse, compiling it all into a documentary about the abuse.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

T.I. has yet to even acknowledge Peterson's initial claims. We will keep you updated on further developments in the accusations.