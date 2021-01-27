T.I. is part of a scandal involving Sabrina Peterson, who claims that the rapper placed a gun to her head in front of her children a few years ago. The Atlanta-based entrepreneur has aired out her friend Tiny Harris' husband, breaking her silence on the situation and calling for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to stop supporting T.I., calling him a "person that has victimized women".

The rapper hasn't issued any official statements regarding that drama, but he's also getting caught up in yet another scandal on social media with people calling out Tip for his role in Cut Throat City on Netflix, wondering aloud why his character had vitiligo and, if it was necessary for the role, why an actor who actually has the condition wasn't cast.

"So Who Decided That T.I. Needed To Play The Role Of Street N***a w/ Vitiligo," wrote a critic on Twitter, receiving over 18,000 retweets. Some people have added to the argument, claiming that his make-up to mirror the skin condition was not consistent throughout the film. "TI's vitiligo wasn't consistent, he only had it on one side of his face at first," said one of the film's viewers.

Cut Throat City, directed by rapper RZA, was initially released in August 2020 but there has been a wave of recent criticism surrounding Tip's role in the movie. It has received mixed reviews, currently scoring a 4.8/10 rating on IMDb.

Did you watch the film, and were you thrown off by T.I.'s vitiligo?

