RZA Releases "Cut Throat City" Soundtrack Ft. Ghostface Killah & More

Aron A.
August 23, 2020 11:59
Cut Throat City OST
RZA

RZA releases the soundtrack for his new film, "Cut Throat City."


RZA is a man of many talents -- producer, director, rapper, entrepreneur, and the list goes on. This Friday, his new movie, Cut Throat City was finally released following several delays. Taking place post-Hurricane Katrina, the film follows the tale of four friends who find themselves engulfed in criminal activity.

Over the weekend, RZA released the soundtrack for the film. The producer unleashed the first single off of the OST this week titled, "Fighting For Equality" ft. Ghostface Killah. The six-track effort also includes appearances from Lou The Human, NBA OF 3THREE, The Reverend Willy Burke, Harl3y, and Hue Hef. 

Check the tracklist and project below. 

  1. RZA - Fighting For Equality Ft. Ghostface Killah
  2. Gumbo - Purification
  3. The Reverend Willy Burke - Shots Fired (Pen > Gun)
  4.  Lou The Human - Dr. Evil
  5. NBA OG 3THREE - Badman
  6. Ghostface Killah - Feds ft. Harl3y & Hue Hef
