RZA Releases "Cut Throat City" Soundtrack Ft. Ghostface Killah & More

RZA is a man of many talents -- producer, director, rapper, entrepreneur, and the list goes on. This Friday, his new movie, Cut Throat City was finally released following several delays. Taking place post-Hurricane Katrina, the film follows the tale of four friends who find themselves engulfed in criminal activity.

Over the weekend, RZA released the soundtrack for the film. The producer unleashed the first single off of the OST this week titled, "Fighting For Equality" ft. Ghostface Killah. The six-track effort also includes appearances from Lou The Human, NBA OF 3THREE, The Reverend Willy Burke, Harl3y, and Hue Hef.

Check the tracklist and project below.