Atlanta-based entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson, a cannabis investor known online as @theglamuniversity, is making harsh accusations against rapper T.I. Peterson is close with T.I.'s wife Tiny, claiming that the rapper once put a gun to her head in front of her children in a new post on social media.

"The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS," said Peterson on Instagram. "@troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN."

Peterson explained that she's speaking out now in an attempt to help other Black women heal from their trauma. "AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU," she wrote. "LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED!"



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

She went on to mention Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, asking her to stop placing T.I. on a pedestal. "LETS TALK! @keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US," concluded Peterson. "Lets have a real TALK!"

The rapper recently praised Mayor Bottoms on removing physical exams and drug testing for some city applicants, dedicating a post to her on Instagram. He has been very vocal about his support for her.

T.I. has not issued a response to these accusations. We will keep you posted on his response if/when it comes.