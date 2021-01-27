Earlier today, T.I. faced some serious allegations when Sabrina Peterson, an apparent family friend of the Harris', accused the rapper of pointing a gun at her head in front of her children. The claim was made part as a plea to the mayor of Atlanta to stop using the rapper as a positive role model in the community. "@troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN," she wrote. "@keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US."

Though the mayor nor T.I. has officially made comments on these allegations, Tiny made sure that her voice was heard. In a comment left on TheShadeRoom, Tiny cast doubt on Peterson's claims against her husband. "Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago," she wrote in the comments. "Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I'm confused," she continued.

Tiny is certainly not one to play when it comes to her family. So, she left it to one simply demand: "Stop Harassing My Family."

"Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady)," Tiny continued. "Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE."

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding this situation.