T.I. and Tiny's visit to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk was centered on Tip's hymen controversy. After his statements on the matter were shared and the Internet had its chance to respond to the rapper's explanation, another episode has been released that sees T.I. and his wife discuss previous issues in their marriage.



We've known for some time that T.I and Tiny have been through it, previously moving to separate homes before moving back in together along with some infidelity on T.I.'s part. Tiny got a chance to discuss how their marriage had a shift after T.I. went to jail for one year in 2010 and then later served 11 months for a probation violation.

“Once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice, too, and that voice was a little different from what he was used to,” Tiny explained. “So that, to me, is what caused the issue. It wasn’t because I’m just being outlandishly disrespectful.”

She added: "If you recall, you could not move, you could not go anywhere, I was still in the house like I was on probation doing all the things. But because I had a voice that was not so timid — to me, this is my outlook on it — I feel like he felt like, ‘This is not the woman I left and this is not what I want. I want someone that, if I tell her this, she’s gonna listen and she’s gonna do this the way I want her to do it.'”

Watch the full clip below.