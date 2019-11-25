The day has finally come. After weeks of T.I. remaining mute after the controversy that escalated when the rapper admitted to attending his daughter's gynecology appointments to ensure she's still a virgin, he's finally paid a visit to Jada Smith's Red Table Talk to explain himself. "I began, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate," T.I. said of his previous statements. "People took it extremely literal. If you put any of my reputation about who I am as a father and who I've been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that."



T.I. continued to detail how apologetic he is towards his daughter, Deyjah Harris, and how some of his statements were blown out of proportion. Despite his bold move to explain himself on Jada's show, a lot of reactions on Twitter prove that not a lot of people have agreed with his statements and as we saw in the episode, Jada made it clear that he's lucky her daughter Willow Smith was present.

"There is no way TI did this as a PR interview to mask the mess he's made, he just further proved how deep his misogyny and lack of common sense run," one Twitter user added of the episode.

