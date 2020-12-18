It appears as though T.I. didn't learn his lesson the first time because, after admitting that he attended his daughter Deyjah's gynecologist appointments to make sure that she was still a virgin, which he has apologized for on numerous occasions, he's back with another problematic admission that he refers to daddy-daughter time with his girls as "Thot Prevention Hours".

The rap legend from Atlanta is back in the news because of his recent comments on his expediTIously podcast, speaking with 21 Savage and saying the following:

"Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. You gotta put in them thot prevention hours," said T.I. to 21 Savage. "Keep your daughter off the pole. You're spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and you're taking them on trips with just you and her-- those are thot prevention hours that you're putting in. You've got to do that. Your ass don't do that and her ass gone be somewhere at Magic City, man. That is absolutely necessary for any father, if you ain't putting in your thot prevention hours, then your daughter ends up a dancer. Don't blame her, now. You didn't set an example. You did not show what the fuck it was that she should be doing versus what she's doing."

First of all, let's get this straight. There's nothing wrong with being a sex worker or an exotic dancer. Tip himself is a regular at Magic City. The rapper is being picked apart for his comments though, both because of his blatant disrespect toward sex workers and, once again, for failing to read the room and using a double standard as far how he raises his children.

