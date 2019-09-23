Expeditiously
- CrimeT.I. Says He Told On His Dead Cousin To Avoid Gun CaseT.I. recalls pinning a gun charge on his dead cousin in a resurfaced clip from a 2020 episode of “expediTIously.”ByAron A.32.1K Views
- AnticsT.I. Reamed Out For Calling Daddy-Daughter Time "Thot Prevention Hours"T.I. is being picked apart for his recent comments, referring to quality time with his daughters as "thot prevention hours".ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- MusicJeezy & T.I. Detail Possible Sit Down With Gucci ManeT.I. and Jeezy discuss the possibility of sitting down with Gucci Mane, bringing an end to one of hip-hop's longest-running beefs. ByMitch Findlay115.3K Views
- MusicConway & Benny The Butcher Talk Getting Props From Raekwon & NasConway The Machine and Benny The Butcher appreciate the fan love, but there's nothing like that respect from the OGs. ByMitch Findlay4.4K Views
- MusicT.I. & Fabolous Remember When Rap Wives Were TabooT.I. and Fabolous remember a time when labels encouraged rappers to keep their girlfriends on the hush. ByMitch Findlay5.6K Views
- MusicMike Tyson Recalls When 2Pac Visited Him In Prison On T.I.'s "ExpediTIously"Mike Tyson shares some crazy stories about 2Pac's prison stint. ByMitch Findlay22.6K Views
- MusicTory Lanez Shows T.I. Major Love: "Me And Rubber Band Man Expeditiously"Are Tory Lanez and T.I. cooking up? ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- RelationshipsTiny Reveals To T.I. That Kandi Burruss's Mother Told Her Not To Marry For LoveShe was told to get some security in her life.ByErika Marie32.4K Views
- NumbersT.I.'s "ExpediTIously" Podcast Is Still On Top, Pulls In 16 Million Downloads In 6 WeeksIt's what the people want!ByChantilly Post2.3K Views
- MusicCardi B's Got Mad Respect For Megan Thee Stallion: "She Got That Voice"We think it's safe to say a collaboration is brewing. ByChantilly Post6.9K Views
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Claps Back At Fan Who Mentioned Her Name In T.I.'s Nicki Minaj ControversyShe wants no parts.ByErika Marie21.9K Views
- NumbersT.I. Shares Final List Of Top 50 Rappers With Eminem, Nicki Minaj, & MoreT.I. shares the full list to shut everybody up.ByAlex Zidel46.5K Views
- GramT.I. & His Daughter Heiress Have A Message For Top Rapper CriticsThe Atlanta rapper ruffled a few feathers recently.ByErika Marie2.8K Views
- MusicT.I. Explains Why Nicki Minaj Isn't On His All-Time Greatest Rappers ListT.I. named the greatest rappers of all time on his podcast.ByAlex Zidel184.8K Views
- MusicT.I. Breaks Down Top 50 Rappers List On His "ExpediTIously" PodcastT.I. and friends weigh in on the viral debate. ByNoah C32.1K Views
- PoliticsT.I. Rips Into Alex Jones For Saying "Trump's Always Trying To Unify" On "ExpediTIously"T.I. and "Infowars" Alex Jones sat down for quite possibly the strangest episode of "ExpediTIously" that will ever happen.ByAron A.5.0K Views
- BeefNick Cannon Tells T.I. Why Eminem Beef Got So Heated Over Mariah CareyNick Cannon explains the backstory to his beef with Eminem.ByAlex Zidel70.9K Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Explains To T.I. Why He's Never Getting Married AgainNick Cannon is satisfied being by himself until the end of his life.ByAlex Zidel57.1K Views