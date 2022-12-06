T.I.’s facing criticism from a 2020 episode of expediTIously that resurfaced where he admitted to snitching on his dead cousin.

The rapper recalled the time when he and his cousin, Toot, were pulled over by the police in 2000. That’s when police found Tip carrying a weapon after apparently trying to unload a trunk full of stolen luxury clothes.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: T.I. performs onstage at Richard Mille after dark at Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party in partnership with Jetcraft on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

“We at Lennox Mall parking lot, we unload the truck [of stolen clothes], I’m talking to the man while I’m making the play,” he said. At this point, Tip revealed that the customer was taking his time verifying the authenticity of the clothes. That’s when the security showed up.

“We get in the car and we pull off. And then, of course, they followed behind us and called the real police. So before we actually get on the expressway, the real police pull us over. I have a gun,” TIP said.

The Atlanta artist explained that his cousin was murdered during the trial, which is when his attorney presented him with an out.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,’” he said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and mothafuckin’ extradite me from here!’”

Gun rights activist Nicki Davis Jr., who appeared as a guest on the episode, inquired whether this particular incident played any role in the snitching allegations that T.I.’s faced during his career.

“Hell nah. Don’t nobody know about that, I just volunteered this information,” he said. “That’s the only time I done ever said or gave information, because that’s my big cousin. He was dead and he told me that it was OK.”

Check out the clip of T.I.’s expediTIously below.