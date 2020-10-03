Lil Duval & T.I Bring Some Positivity With "Don't Worry Be Happy" Flip

Bobby McFerrin's classic song "Don't Worry Be Happy" is one of those tracks you put on when you're in a bad mood and need something to remind yourself that things can only go up from where you may be in the moment. In 2020, the song has been needed more than ever, and now, Lil Duval and T.I. are bringing it back with a brand collaborative effort that acts as an interpolation of the song.

At the beginning of the song, Lil Duval offers some basic lyrics about the state of the world and how we should all come together and look at all of the good things life has to offer. T.I. comes through with a similar verse noting that life can end at any moment and that we should all enjoy our time on the earth.

Quotable Lyrics:

Here's a song Bobby McFerrin wrote

You might want to sing it not for note

Don't worry, be happy

It's 2020 and we having trouble

But when you sit and worry you make it double

Don't worry, be happy